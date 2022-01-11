TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Driver killed in fatal crash on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue

Westbound Sunrise Highway was closed in Patchogue Tuesday

Westbound Sunrise Highway was closed in Patchogue Tuesday afternoon for a fatal accident investigation after a driver struck a guard rail, police said. Credit: James Carbone

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Suffolk County police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.

Police said a car crashed into a guardrail about 1:30 p.m. on westbound Sunrise Highway, west of Waverly Place. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Police believe he suffered a medical emergency during the crash.

Police closed westbound Sunrise Highway at Exit 51 to investigate the crash, but it reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

