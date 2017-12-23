TODAY'S PAPER
Teen dies of injuries from Manorville crash, police say

Patrick Morris, of Rocky Point, was in the front passenger seat when the car veered off the road and slammed into a tree, cops said.

Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, on North Street, between Moriches Middle Island Road and Weeks Avenue, in Manorville. Photo Credit: Thomas J. Lambui

By Mark Morales mark.morales@newsday.com @markmorales51
A teenager died Saturday after being seriously injured when the car he rode in veered off the road in Manorville and slammed into a tree earlier this week, Suffolk County police said.

Patrick Morris, 17, of Rocky Point died from injuries he suffered in the crash early Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.

Morris was in the front passenger seat when an 18-year-old woman driving the 2008 Nissan Altima west on North Street, crashed into a tree about 2:30 a.m., police said.

He was air lifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after the crash, police said.

The driver and another 17-year-old boy, who rode in the backseat were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

