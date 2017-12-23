A teenager died Saturday after being seriously injured when the car he rode in veered off the road in Manorville and slammed into a tree earlier this week, Suffolk County police said.

Patrick Morris, 17, of Rocky Point died from injuries he suffered in the crash early Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.

Morris was in the front passenger seat when an 18-year-old woman driving the 2008 Nissan Altima west on North Street, crashed into a tree about 2:30 a.m., police said.

He was air lifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after the crash, police said.

The driver and another 17-year-old boy, who rode in the backseat were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.