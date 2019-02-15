TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Drunken driver hits car, tree in Middle Island, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A Ridge woman who police said was driving drunk when she crashed her sport utility vehicle into a car in Middle Island Thursday has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Julia Kennelly, 23, was driving north on Yaphank Middle Island Road about 9:35 p.m. when she tried to turn right onto Longwood Road, police said. As Kennelly attempted to make the right turn, police said she lost control of her 2006 Honda CRV and crashed into a 2008 Honda Civic, which had stopped on Longwood Road.

“Kennelly then crashed the CRV into a tree on the eastside of Yaphank Middle Island Road, and the vehicle caught fire,” police said in a news release.

Kennelly escaped unharmed. The driver of the Honda Civic and his passenger were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and treated for “minor” injuries, police said.

Kennelly is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Emily Menges, her brother Bobby Menges, his brother Family honors memory of 'Extraordinary Senior'
Temperatures on Long Island will dip to Forecast: Chance of showers with highs in low 50s
More than eight in 10 homeowners hire some What's hot in kitchen renovations
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Cops: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
Wow the Cow at Stew Leonard's of Farmingdale. LI supermarket to host slime-making event
The Copiague Fire Department and Suffolk County Police Cops: Drunken driver crashes into 3 occupied cars