A woman was killed when a Bellport man crashed into a tree in Brookhaven early Saturday morning, police said, adding he has been arrested and charged with drunken driving.

Suffolk police said Emmanuel Rivera, 40, was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry west on Montauk Highway by Old South Country Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree about 2 a.m.

Emergency crews declared Rivera’s front-seat passenger, his girlfriend Arely Garcia, 41, dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Rivera was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Major case unit detectives charged Rivera with driving while Intoxicated and held him at the Fifth Precinct. He is set to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police impounded the Camry and are asking anyone with information to call 631-852-6553.