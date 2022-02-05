TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman killed when alleged drunken driver crashes into tree in Brookhaven, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A woman was killed when a Bellport man crashed into a tree in Brookhaven early Saturday morning, police said, adding he has been arrested and charged with drunken driving.

Suffolk police said Emmanuel Rivera, 40, was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry west on Montauk Highway by Old South Country Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree about 2 a.m.

Emergency crews declared Rivera’s front-seat passenger, his girlfriend Arely Garcia, 41, dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Rivera was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Major case unit detectives charged Rivera with driving while Intoxicated and held him at the Fifth Precinct. He is set to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police impounded the Camry and are asking anyone with information to call 631-852-6553.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

A runner watches out for cars and black
LI forecast: Cold temps and no precipitation over weekend
Babylon Town is having emergency calls from the
Volunteers: North Amityville Fire Co. beset by mismanagement, retaliation, money battles
Samuel Levine, director of Touro's Jewish Law Institute,
Restoration of once-forgotten cemetery with over 5,000 graves to resume
Elaine Gross, founder and president of ERASE Racism
Through ERASE, students learn about Long Island's inequities
New York State Assembly Chamber at the state
NY redistricting maps give Dems a chance to solidify power
Thomas Caputo leaves federal court in Manhattan on
Judge: LIRR employee engaged in a 'feeding frenzy' of overtime fraud
Didn’t find what you were looking for?