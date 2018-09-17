An Islandia man was critically injured Sunday when, Suffolk police said, he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole in Farmingville.

David Hoffman, 54, was traveling south on College Road, near Lakeland Place, when his 2007 Mercedes sedan crashed and overturned at around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Farmingville Rescue ambulance took Hoffman to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.