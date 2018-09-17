Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Driver critical after hitting utility pole in Farmingville, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
An Islandia man was critically injured Sunday when, Suffolk police said, he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole in Farmingville.

David Hoffman, 54, was traveling south on College Road, near Lakeland Place, when his 2007 Mercedes sedan crashed and overturned at around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Farmingville Rescue ambulance took Hoffman to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.      

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

