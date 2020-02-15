TODAY'S PAPER
Car hits utility pole causing brief power outage, police say

A Nissan Maxima, right, crashed into a utility pole, which fell onto a parked minivan, near the intersection of Wyandanch Avenue and Governor Avenue in Wyandanch on Saturday. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Some 3,100 PSEG Long Island customers in Wyandanch were temporarily left without power Saturday, after a Nissan Maxima struck a utility pole that landed on another vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the Maxima was traveling west on Governor Avenue near Wyandanch Avenue, when the car struck a utility pole, a Suffolk police spokesman said. The pole landed on a different vehicle at the scene. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m.

Both drivers refused medical attention, the police spokesman said. 

Of the 3,100 customers who lost power, 2,500 were restored in 10 minutes, said Jeremy Walsh, a PSEG Long Island spokesman. The remaining 599 were without power for an hour. 

One customer remains without power, as a transformer fell, Walsh said, but a PSEG crew will work through the night to replace the transformer.

