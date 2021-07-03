TODAY'S PAPER
Vehicle crashes into T-intersection building — again, officials say

The Deer Park Fire Department and Suffolk County police respond to a crash of a car into a building at Bay Shore Road and Weeks Road in Deer Park about 10:35 a.m., Saturday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A car slammed into a family-owned industrial firm in Deer Park, invading its vestibule and front office on Saturday morning — possibly the fifth such crash since its opening in 1970, officials said.

Suffolk police said the collision at NCEEC Inc., located at 367 Bay Shore Rd., was reported at 10:33 a.m.

"Thank God it was a Saturday, nobody was here," Neal Morofsky, owner and CEO of the sheet metal fabricating and industrial finishing firm, said by telephone.

"It's a nice, sizable amount of damage on a holiday weekend," he said, explaining the car "took out" the front vestibule, the front entrance to the office and printer room, damaged the front desk and possibly a server.

The building, now being inspected to ensure it is structurally sound, was closed for the July Fourth holiday — and all next week. When employees and customers return, Morofsky said, they may be using the side entrance.

Possibly, he suggested, town officials should weigh installing a barrier to block any more vehicles from running the traffic light at Weeks End, which ends at Bay Shore Road, just across from his building.

"I think it's probably about the fifth time it's been hit; I wish the town would put some sort of guard rail up at the corner of Weeks Road," he said.He anticipated spending part of his Saturday talking with insurers and firms that specialize in boarding up properties.

Asked to assess how the damage this collision caused compared with previous ones, Morofsky said: "This is a pretty good one; I'd put this right up there with the best of them."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

