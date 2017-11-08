This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

North Wellwood closed after vehicle hits pole, Suffolk cops say

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Northbound North Wellwood Avenue was closed to traffic temporarily Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

A police spokesman said he did not believe there were any injuries.

“It does not appear to be serious,” the spokesman said of the crash.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on North Wellwood Avenue between Macon Street and Newark Street.

The spokesman said the road would be closed until the pole could be removed.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Yorlin Solorzano, 23, of Uniondale was arrested Tuesday, Roommate stabbed with steak knife, cops say
Buses at the Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. Bus company, striking workers in talks
A recently completed Plan for pedestrians along busy roadway
A midcentury ranch built in the mid-1950s by $1.69 million LI home comes with peninsula
Stavros Vizirgianakis, president and CEO of Misonix, seen LI medical device maker reports higher revenue
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, will be a mix Forecast: Breezy, chilly today on Long Island
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE