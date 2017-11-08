Northbound North Wellwood Avenue was closed to traffic temporarily Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

A police spokesman said he did not believe there were any injuries.

“It does not appear to be serious,” the spokesman said of the crash.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on North Wellwood Avenue between Macon Street and Newark Street.

The spokesman said the road would be closed until the pole could be removed.