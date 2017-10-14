A motor vehicle crash in Medford on Saturday briefly led to road closures on Old Medford Avenue and a Long Island Expressway service road, police said.
Suffolk County police said they received a call about a motor vehicle crash at 5:11 p.m., prompting officials to shut the south service road at County Road 83 and to close Old Medford Avenue northbound at Waverly Avenue and southbound at the north service road.
The roads reopened around 8 p.m.
Police said they did not immediately have more information about the crash.
Photos from the scene show Medford firefighters working on a car that had gone off the service road with a smashed front.
Medford Fire Department officials were not immediately available to comment.
