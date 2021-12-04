An East Setauket man has been sentenced to up to 6 years in prison for driving high on drugs in a Long Beach crash that seriously injured his passenger last year, Nassau County prosecutors said Friday.

William Byrus, 29, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to being under the influence of marijuana and Xanax a year ago while driving more than 80 mph when he crashed into a tree and a storefront in Long Beach.

Byrus pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree assault, driving while impaired by the combined influence of drugs, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Nassau County Judge Caryn Fink sentenced him to 3 1/2 to 6 years in prison on Wednesday for the Sept. 12, 2020 crash.

Prosecutors said Byrus was driving about 12:37 a.m. when he lost control of his 2017 Chevy Traverse, driving off the road on West Park Avenue in Long Beach.

A 26-year-old woman in the car was seriously injured and suffered a brain bleed and multiple spinal fractures, prosecutors said.

"While high on a cocktail of marijuana and Xanax, this defendant drove dangerously fast and careened off the road and into a storefront, leaving his passenger with life-threatening injuries," Acting Nassau District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement. "Drugged driving is a serious offense with dire consequences and Byrus will spend years behind bars for his egregiously reckless decisions."