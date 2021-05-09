An East Patchogue man was arrested and charged after he hid a camera in his landlord’s bathroom and filmed family members, Suffolk police said Sunday.

The owner of the Case Avenue home told police Thursday that she found a miniature video camera in the bathroom. During an investigation Fifth Squad detectives determined the tenant, Cristian Marca, 37, placed the camera there and had video and images of the home’s residents.

Marca lived in the home with two adults and four children, police said.

He was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance, police said. Marca was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.