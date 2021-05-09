TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Cops: Man hid camera in bathroom of East Patchogue landlord's bathroom

Cristian Marca, 37, of East Patchogue, is led out of the Fifth Precinct in Patchogue for arraignment Sunday after he was arrested and charged for placing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his landlord's home, Suffolk police said. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
An East Patchogue man was arrested and charged after he hid a camera in his landlord’s bathroom and filmed family members, Suffolk police said Sunday.

The owner of the Case Avenue home told police Thursday that she found a miniature video camera in the bathroom. During an investigation Fifth Squad detectives determined the tenant, Cristian Marca, 37, placed the camera there and had video and images of the home’s residents.

Marca lived in the home with two adults and four children, police said.

He was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance, police said. Marca was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

