Parents accused school leaders of teaching critical race theory and yelled over students who said they wanted more books by people of color on school reading lists during a Commack school board review of the district’s multiracial curriculum this week.

The meeting on Tuesday — a full Board of Education meeting is Thursday night — came toward the end of a school year that brought a national reckoning on race home to Long Island. Last summer, thousands of students and alumni in districts, including Commack, signed petitions and public letters demanding school leaders do more anti-racism work after events that included the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Reaction has grown in recent months from parents who said that work is divisive and enforces a politically progressive agenda in schools.

A common refrain is that districts are teaching critical race theory, a body of academic thought examining the intersection of race and the law.

Commack Superintendent Donald James started the meeting with a disclaimer: "There is no critical race theory in the buildings; we’re not talking about critical race theory."

That pledge, and educators’ explanations of curriculum they said was meant to teach critical thinking and respect for other cultures, did not satisfy many parents.

On video of the meeting viewed by Newsday, one man asked each board member to repudiate CRT. A woman demanded that the board stop "pushing diversity on innocent babies … They don’t see color unless you teach them that they’re different colors." That woman, who did not give her full name, wore a shirt with the logo of Long Island Loud Majority, a conservative group that supported a slate of school board candidates that unseated incumbents in neighboring Smithtown.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Commack district established a review panel last summer to ensure curricula and books are "age appropriate, fair and balanced and that no student is put in a position where they feel ‘less than’ others," according to a slide in James’ presentation.

Some material, like the children’s book "Be Who You Are!," is intended to teach young students about each other’s differences and similarities, educators said.

The educators’ presentations addressed race and racism only glancingly: a middle school social studies unit focuses on the U.S. civil rights movement, and educators mentioned "I am Malala," a memoir of an Afghan childhood, and the novel "Of Mice and Men," which has themes of race and racism.

Some students said the district needed to pay more attention to race and include more authors of color on reading lists. They were repeatedly interrupted during the meeting by shouts from the audience. One student said in an email later to Newsday that they belonged to the local chapter of a national organization, Diversify Our Narrative, described on its website as a student-run group pushing for education reform. She asked not to be named.

Several of the student speakers mentioned the graphic novel "Persepolis," a memoir of a girl’s experience of the Iranian Revolution, which James said had been removed from the required reading list because some content was deemed not appropriate for high school students.

The 5,875-student district straddles the town of Huntington and Smithtown and was 79% white, 10% Asian or Pacific Islander, 10% Hispanic and 2% Black in the 2019-20 school year, according to the New York State Education Department.

Meeting video showed multiple parents and administrators, including James, unmasked despite state requirements for masking inside schools. The meeting was held in Commack High School.

District spokeswoman Brenda Lentsch said district employees only took their masks off to speak. She said school leaders discussed whether or not to require unmasked attendees to leave but decided against it.

"It was decided that the anger level of certain individuals in the audience was so high, we didn’t want to disrupt an already stressful meeting," Lentsch said.