A Stony Brook family said their cruise to the Bahamas took a frightening turn when their ship sailed straight into the winter storm that pummeled the East Coast last week.

Del Ross said Sunday he and his family embarked on their Norwegian Cruise Line voyage Dec. 29 from New York for Ross’ father’s 80th birthday. Aboard the Norwegian Breakaway, the 21-person party celebrated the octogenarian, Del Ross Sr., and a surprise marriage proposal.

Ross’ daughter, Alexandra Ross, 26, became engaged on the ship, just before things “went sour,” Del Ross said.

After four days of smooth sailing, they reached the Bahamas and changed course to head back north toward the unrelenting wind and rain, said Del Ross, 48.

On the return trip, the ship rocked violently, water spilled down stairways and elevators, and some rooms became flooded, forcing several people — including Ross’ three daughters — to sleep in the ship’s atrium, Del Ross said.

“People were getting sick,” he said. “They were miserable. You couldn’t walk down an aisle without falling.”

A representative for Norwegian Cruise Line said the ship encountered “stronger than forecasted weather conditions” due to the storm.

“The safety of our guest and crew is always our top priority and the ship’s Captain adjusted the ship’s speed and itinerary accordingly to maintain the safest possible route, delaying the ship’s arrival,” Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement emailed Sunday to Newsday. “We sincerely apologize to our guests for the stronger than expected weather conditions and any resulting discomfort or inconvenience they may have experienced.”

Braving swells that buffeted the ship for days, the cruise liner returned to New York on Friday.

Del Ross said he expects a full refund for the cruise and that someone will be held accountable for “endangering everyone on board.” Norwegian Cruise Line did not comment on whether passengers would be reimbursed.

“I want answers,” Del Ross said. “I want to know why they decided to drive directly into the storm.”