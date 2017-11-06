A Centerport man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Greenlawn on Monday morning, Suffolk County police said.

According to police, Tyler Gomes, 26, was driving eastbound on Cuba Hill Road in Greenlawn when he lost control of his 2007 Subaru and crossed into the westbound lane. He struck a 2016 Toyota 4Runner driven by Allison Raich, 33, at approximately 9:35 a.m. in front of 181 Cuba Hill Road, police said.

Cuba Hill Road was closed until 12:45 p.m. between Manor Road and Danville Drive.

Gomes, of Idle Day Drive in Centerport, was taken to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Raich, of East Northport, and her 9-month-old son were also taken to Huntington Hospital, where Raich was treated for broken bones. Her son was evaluated and released, police said.

The investigation is continuing, and Second Squad Detectives ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.