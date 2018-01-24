It may be a few years early, but the Monogram Shop in East Hampton is already looking toward the 2020 election.

The shop, known for its presidential election “cup count,” debuted a set of Oprah 2020 plastic cups last week. The cups were meant to capitalize on social media fervor over Oprah Winfrey’s Jan. 7 Golden Globes speech, which fueled speculation Winfrey could run for president.

“I just did it as a January novelty,” said shop owner Valerie Smith.

Smith said the shop doesn’t get nearly as much traffic in the winter as it does in the summer, so she only ordered 50 of the cups. She’d sold about half of them for $3 each by Wednesday.

For every presidential election since 2004, the shop sells plastic cups for the main candidates, keeping track of how many are sold. The shop’s stellar record of predicting the winner earned it national attention until 2016, when Hillary Clinton won the cup count but Donald Trump won the election.

Smith said she was intrigued by the way people were rallying around Winfrey. Winfrey, who won the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes, spoke out in praise of women and the Me Too movement against sexual harassment in an acceptance speech deemed presidential on social media.

Though Winfrey has given no indication that she intends to run in 2020, pollsters are counting her in. A recent CNN poll weighed how several potential candidates would fare against a Trump re-election campaign in 2020 and Winfrey was projected to take 51 percent of the vote, coming in third behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

At least for right now, the poll found that 64 percent of people surveyed view Winfrey favorably, more than any other candidate.

“It’s so early but the cups have definitely created a lot of interest,” Smith said.