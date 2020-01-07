Cops: Cutchogue man, 21, dies in crash
A Cutchogue man was killed Monday night when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on County Route 48 in Cutchogue, Southold police said.
Melvin Domiguez, 21, was driving east on County Route 48 in Cutchogue at 10:38 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on the south side of the roadway, police said.
Domiguez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
