Cops: Cutchogue man, 21, dies in crash

A gold Ford Taurus traveling east on Rte.

A gold Ford Taurus traveling east on Rte. 48 in Cutchogue skid off the road and hit a tree before 11 p.m. on Monday. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A Cutchogue man was killed Monday night when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on County Route 48 in Cutchogue, Southold police said.

Melvin Domiguez, 21, was driving east on County Route 48 in Cutchogue at 10:38 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on the south side of the roadway, police said.

Domiguez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

