The owners of Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue — the subject of complaints from neighbors about public sex, fighting and intoxicated patrons — have canceled their liquor license and will close permanently, officials said Wednesday.

The move comes after the State Liquor Authority on Oct. 5 suspended alcohol sales and consumption at the County Route 48 winery, following the latest of years of reports to police about disruptive activities on or near the property.

A hearing on charges brought by the authority against the winery had been scheduled for Thursday but agency spokesman Bill Crowley said Wednesday that the winery’s attorney, Peter Sullivan of Manhattan, on Tuesday offered a no contest plea to cancel the license and it was accepted.

Crowley said the SLA board met Wednesday to decide whether to accept the cancellation bid. Sullivan said the business has been closed since the suspension.

“We accepted the offer of cancellation. That terminates the license,” Crowley said. “We had the town supervisor, police officers and neighbors lined up to testify.” He added, “We have about 400 wineries and none of them seems to be [operating] this way.”

Sullivan, in an email sent Wednesday, confirmed the cancellation offer from winery owner, Joseph Paul Winery Inc. Sullivan could not be reached for further comment.

“Our code enforcement [officers] and police have been observing the winery for a while and there’ve been a lot of different zoning violations and over intoxication and fights,” Town Attorney Bill Duffy said. “They’ve kind of thrown in the towel and surrendered the license.”

Crowley said the winery opened in 2005 and that its last three-year license was set to expire on Sept. 30, 2019.

If the winery wants to reopen it would have to reapply, Crowley said, adding that if any other business tries to take over the operation, it would be subject to “extra scrutiny” to make sure it was not the same establishment operating under a different name.

In a news release from the agency at the time of the suspension, Liquor Authority counsel Christopher R. Riano said, “Vineyard 48 has amassed a disturbing record of repeatedly serving patrons far beyond the point of extreme intoxication, straining police resources and wreaking havoc on their neighbors and the surrounding community.”

Sullivan said at the time that the allegations were not true and that some were not even mentioned in the agency’s suspension papers. He said the winery had the “largest and most comprehensive traffic and security group in the North Fork” to ensure that neighbors were not disturbed.

The suspension was purely “political” and “has nothing to do with facts,” Sullivan said.

According to the SLA release, the liquor authority ordered the emergency suspension of business at the winery on Oct. 5 during a special meeting convened after Southold Town police received calls on Sept. 30 from residents about “two patrons engaging in sexual acts in view of their backyard bordering Vineyard 48.” Officers found “two highly intoxicated trespassers” who were escorted off the property, the release said.

While investigating that complaint, “police observed an extremely intoxicated male patron who caused a disturbance in the rear of the establishment, in addition to a second intoxicated patron who was unable to stand on her own,” the release added.

Southold police officers then went to the winery again later that day for “an altercation involving 400 disorderly, heavily intoxicated patrons who were pushing, shoving and screaming at one another,” the release said. It said a fight broke out involving 15 to 20 patrons that required the response of six Southold officers, who ordered the vineyard closed for the afternoon because of the “overwhelming” size of the crowd.

Police also said that the long bathroom lines led to patrons wandering off the premises to urinate and defecate on neighboring properties, the release said.

“The disturbing incidents of September 30 are only the most recent in a long line of resident complaints and police encounters at Vineyard 48,” the release said. According to the police department, officers responded to 10 incidents at the premises from May 28 to Sept. 30, the release added.

The release noted Southold police have reports for 11 more incidents at the winery between May 14, 2016, and Oct. 30, 2016, including three involving alcohol overdoses, four responses to fights among patrons and two for intoxicated patrons harassing neighbors.

Following extensive litigation about previous serious illegal conduct by the licensee starting in 2013, the state agency board imposed a $10,000 fine and a 21-day suspension last year, the release said.