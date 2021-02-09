Longtime Huntington Town Board member will not seek re-election

Longtime Huntington Town Board member Mark Cuthbertson said Tuesday he will not seek re-election, but instead run for the Suffolk County legislature seat now held by William "Doc" Spencer, who was arrested last year.

Democrat Cuthbertson, 54, who has served on the board since 1998, said it was one of the toughest decisions in his public service career.

"I love local government and there are facets of county government that I’m not involved with, among those are public health, social services, and things like that, that I think you can have a very meaningful impact in the lives of people," Cuthbertson said. "It’s a great way to continue my public service at a different level."

Cuthbertson is running for a two-year seat in the 18th District that is held by Spencer before he was arrested last October on charges that he traded oxycodone pills for sex. Spencer’s seat is up at the end of 2021.

Suffolk County Democratic Committee chairman Richard Schaffer in a new release touted Cuthbertson’s popularity.

"Councilman Mark Cuthbertson has been consistently re-elected to the Huntington Town Council because of his record delivering for the families of Huntington," Schaffer said. "We're excited to work with Mark to keep our Democratic Majority in the Legislature so he can continue working to improve the lives of Suffolk County families."

Cuthbertson said he counts among his accomplishments spearheading efforts in Huntington Station to shut down Melissa Tavern, which was notorious for gang and drug activity; sponsorship of two open space bond acts that resulted in the preservation of hundreds of acres of sensitive land; and using his background in real estate law to spur economic development, including attracting major corporations to relocate to the Route 110 corridor, such as Canon USA.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Huntington Town Democratic chairman and former town supervisor Frank Petrone said Cuthbertson will be an asset to the county legislature.

"It will be a loss for the town board, but it will be a gain for the town’s relationship with the county," Petrone said.

Cuthbertson’s Republican town board colleague Gene Cook is also up for re-election this year. He said he plans to make an announcement of his plans — possibly a run for town supervisor — at a fundraiser on Feb. 18.