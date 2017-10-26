Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota announced Thursday he will leave his office in the wake of his indictment on federal obstruction of justice charges.
“I will be leaving my post as district attorney at the earliest opportunity after the resolution of normal administrative matters relating to my retirement,” Spota said in a statement released by his office. “The governor will be notified...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.