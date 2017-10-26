Subscribe
    DA Thomas Spota ‘leaving my post’ after federal indictment

    Updated
    By  andrew.smith@newsday.com

    Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota leaves federal court

    Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota leaves federal court in Central Islip following arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

    Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota announced Thursday he will leave his office in the wake of his indictment on federal obstruction of justice charges.

    “I will be leaving my post as district attorney at the earliest opportunity after the resolution of normal administrative matters relating to my retirement,” Spota said in a statement released by his office. “The governor will be notified...

