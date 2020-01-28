A 3-year-old boy whose mother did not return him to Suffolk's Child Protective Services may be traveling with his parents in a box truck with "Lite House Electrical" written on it, officials said Tuesday.

Damian Sollas, who was reported missing from Commack on Monday, weighs about 40 pounds, Suffolk police said. His eyes and hair are brown.

His mother, Selina Elswick, was supposed to bring him to Suffolk's Family Court on Jan. 22. Five days later, police said in a statement, Child Protective Services workers "attempted to take custody of the child" at her Commack residence.

That was when, police said, "it was discovered that the two had moved out of the residence on January 16."

Child Protective Services then reported the boy missing to Suffolk police, police said.

Child Protective Services had no immediate comment.

Thomas Sollas, 43, the child's father, might be accompanying his son and the boy's mother, police said. They described the mother as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might help locate the child should call 631-854-8452 or 911.