TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

North Amityville fire chief died in line of duty, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

North Amityville Fire Company Chief Darryl Rollins died suddenly Wednesday, in what Suffolk County fire officials are calling a line of duty death.

"It is with deepest regret the North Amityville Fire Company announces the Line of Duty Death of Chief of Department Darryl Rollins," Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services posted on an official social media page. No further details were provided.

North Amityville fire officials have confirmed Rollins' death, but a spokesperson was not immediately available to comment or provide details Thursday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in May, Cuomo orders probe into real estate discrimination on LI
Jake Burton Carpenter, owner of Burton Snowboards, shows Former LIer who popularized snowboarding dies
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One after Trump denounces probes into his finances
The scene at a fatal crash on Route Police: One person killed in rush-hour crash
Hempstead Republican Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin, left, Gillen concedes Hempstead supervisor race
The 11,421-square-foot fertility facility is located within the Northwell opens $25M infertility clinic in Manhattan
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search