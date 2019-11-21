North Amityville Fire Company Chief Darryl Rollins died suddenly Wednesday, in what Suffolk County fire officials are calling a line of duty death.

"It is with deepest regret the North Amityville Fire Company announces the Line of Duty Death of Chief of Department Darryl Rollins," Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services posted on an official social media page. No further details were provided.



North Amityville fire officials have confirmed Rollins' death, but a spokesperson was not immediately available to comment or provide details Thursday.