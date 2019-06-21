Rain is the forecast as Tom Gariepy arrives at the Peconic River just before 5 a.m. for one of the last bunker hauls of the season.

He backs his trailered sharpie bait boat into the still, 68-degree water, parks his pickup on the road and waits for veteran fishermen Lenny Nilson and Kenny Anderson before the three push off in two boats for the waters around Indian Island, in Riverhead.

On the way out, Gariepy sees a giant school of bunker just beyond the launch point, but Nilson has a feeling about the waters to the north and east. Water in the Peconic River, Nilson says, “is like root beer,” from runoff, and the fish don’t like it. Still, at the eastern end of the river, just inside of Little Peconic Bay, the surface bristles with fish as they speed around Indian Island to the north near Meeting House Creek.

The men set their net around a sizable school of bunker just off the beach at Indian Island, gather the seine-net ends on the shallow waters and begin hauling in by hand. The 30-foot purse gradually fills with shivering silver fish. Gariepy and Andersen heft the bag end into Nilson’s sharpie by hand.

But it’s not enough.

The boats, both built by veteran boat builder and bayman Howard Pickerell of Southampton, can hold around 4,000 pounds of fish each. This haul was 1,000 pounds. After scouting the quiet waters of Jamesport, they head back to the Peconic.

Bunker, also known as menhaden, are an essential fish in the food chain, preyed on by everything from bluefish, stripers and whales, and harvested by the ton to supply lobstermen, crab trappers and sport fishermen.

The bunker quota for this time of year is 40,000 pounds per licensed fisherman per day, but demand is low right now, Nilson says, with a glut of bunker filling the pipeline from Maine to the Carolinas. Nilson, who founded and owned L&L Bait on the Bay Shore-Islip but sold the business eight years ago and its waterfront land this spring, won’t take anywhere near the limit today. Between the two boats they’ll bring home around 5,000 pounds.

Gariepy, 29, of Bluepoint, has a long day ahead. When he’s finished on the Peconic, he’ll return to Bay Shore and take out his second boat to spend the remainder of the morning crabbing on the Great South Bay. It’s considered a necessity for full-time commercial fishermen to have multiple licenses and harvest multiple species, given season closures, migrating fish populations and restrictive quotas. Gariepy also fishes for horseshoe crabs, clams and conch.

As the men return to the Peconic after a disappointing haul at Meeting House Creek, Nilson points out a “wall of water,” and then comes the rain. They pilot through it and set their nets where Gariepy saw a giant school an hour earlier. Soon, both boats are half-filled with fish, enough for the day.

The waters are calm and warm, but Gariepy knows they can be much colder and unforgiving. Last winter, he was knocked from his moving boat by a snagged crab-trap line into 34-degree water 12 feet deep. Luckily, he wasn’t fishing alone. Andersen, who’d also been thrown, but not overboard, took the boat out of gear and worked to haul Gariepy back in, once he’d shed waders and some soaking wet clothes. The experience gave him new appreciation for Andersen, a new sense of caution about fishing alone in winter, and led him to wonder, “Do I need life insurance?”