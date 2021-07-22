Suffolk County police are investigating a crash in Manorville that killed one person and injured two others Thursday morning.

Police said the two vehicles crashed on South Street at Manor Court at 11:35 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital, where one person died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The other two people in the crash are expected to survive, police said.

A white pickup truck facing northbound crashed into a red SUV which is facing south. Both vehicles are resting in the shoulder of the southbound lane. South Street is closed between Ryerson Avenue and Silas Carter Road. Detectives and police officers on the scene.

