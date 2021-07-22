TODAY'S PAPER
One person dead, two injured in Manorville crash, police say

Scene of serious crash on South Street in

Scene of serious crash on South Street in Manorville, on Thursday morning. Credit: James Carbone

By John Asbury and Vera Chinese john.asbury@newsday.com, vera.chinese@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are investigating a crash in Manorville that killed one person and injured two others Thursday morning.

Police said the two vehicles crashed on South Street at Manor Court at 11:35 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital, where one person died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The other two people in the crash are expected to survive, police said.

A white pickup truck facing northbound crashed into a red SUV which is facing south. Both vehicles are resting in the shoulder of the southbound lane. South Street is closed between Ryerson Avenue and Silas Carter Road. Detectives and police officers on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

