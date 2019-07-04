A livery driver was found shot dead in his car in Wyandanch on Wednesday night was identified by Suffolk County police Thursday.

Hugh James of Deer Park was identified by police as the victim of the fatal shooting. No age was given.

Police said a 911 caller reported hearing a crash at 6:45 p.m. on Lake Drive. Officers found James in the driver’s seat of his Lincoln Town Car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, police said in a news release. The Town Car had crashed into a parked vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

A physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced James dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be confidential.