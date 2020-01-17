TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Evening
SEARCH
20° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man dies after being ejected from SUV in crash into trees, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Medford man died after he was ejected from his sport utility vehicle that crashed into multiple trees late Friday morning in Stony Brook, Suffolk County police said.

Ian Brown, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

The incident occurred about 11:35 a.m. when Brown drove a 2000 Lincoln Navigator eastbound in a parking lot, crossing Hallock Road – south of Millbrook Road – and crashing into multiple trees, officials said.

The Navigator was impounded for a vehicle check, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Fitness influencer Ashlee Tessono, 28, sought to motivate 'She wanted to be somebody': Baldwin fitness influencer dies at 28
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New Yorkers trying Cuomo: 2 more in state die of vaping-related illnesses
Richard Brzozinski, a veteran Long Island Rail Road Longtime LIRR conductor remembered regulars' names, saved seats for elderly
New York American Water's office in Merrick. Massapequa Water moves to absorb American Water customers
Edward Lester, son of Arline Lester, at state Woman at center of legal battle over life support dies
Christian Arevalo leaves Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola Man sentenced to up to 4 years for fatal 2017 crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search