A Medford man died after he was ejected from his sport utility vehicle that crashed into multiple trees late Friday morning in Stony Brook, Suffolk County police said.

Ian Brown, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

The incident occurred about 11:35 a.m. when Brown drove a 2000 Lincoln Navigator eastbound in a parking lot, crossing Hallock Road – south of Millbrook Road – and crashing into multiple trees, officials said.

The Navigator was impounded for a vehicle check, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.