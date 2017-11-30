TODAY'S PAPER
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island in this 2016 file photo. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer

By RACHELLE BLIDNER  rachelle.blidner@newsday.com
Deepwater Wind has opened an office in Amagansett as it prepares to build a South Fork offshore wind farm by 2022.

Officials from the Rhode Island-based company said Tuesday that the Montauk Highway office will provide a spot for residents to meet with a local team led by Jennifer Garvey, who served as deputy chief of staff to former Southampton Town Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst.

The move comes as Deepwater Wind is preparing federal and state permit applications for its proposed 15-turbine wind farm about 30 miles east of Montauk for LIPA.

“We’re proud to be the first offshore wind developer to establish an office in New York State,” chief executive Jeffrey Grybowski said in a statement. “While we’ve been active in East Hampton for many years, this new office will allow us to work even closer with local residents and become part of the South Fork’s business community.”

East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said Thursday that he does not expect the new office to change the way town officials communicate with the company, although “it’s a more convenient opportunity” for residents.

Company officials said residents can see the office at 524 Montauk Hwy. by attending a holiday open house on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

