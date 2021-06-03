TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Deer rescued from Brookhaven canal

A deer was rescued by the South Country

A deer was rescued by the South Country Ambulance Company in Brookhaven.  Credit: James Carbone / James Carbone

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A deer in need to get out of a Brookhaven canal Thursday was rescued by first responders, officials said.

The animal was spotted behind a home on Buscher Court near Bellhaven Road in the hamlet, resident Janet Wulff said.

"We heard a noise and we ran to the door to see and there was a deer in the backyard," she said. "... [It] went to the edge of my bulkhead and jumped in the canal. We didn’t know what to do, so we tried to help ourselves but … it’s a heavy deer."

Gregory C. Miglino Jr., chief of department at South Country Ambulance Company, said the agency received a call at about 12:35 p.m. that a deer "had somehow got into the canal." Miglino said their marine division responded with a boat.

"We were prepared to lift the animal out, but in situations like this it’s best to let nature do what nature does and we felt at this point and time, it was easier to work to drive the animal toward shore," Miglino Jr. said. "And once we drove it toward the shore, which was approximately three to four hundred yards down, the animal was able to self-extricate."

Miglino Jr. said they weren’t "terribly alarmed" but "we just didn’t know how long the deer had been in the water and if the deer had been struggling."

But, Miglino Jr. said the deer "seemed to be in good shape" and "so the determination was made to just allow the deer to swim to a point where it can self-extricate and we helped guide it along with our boat."

With James Carbone

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Ian Kazer leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in
Syosset man found guilty of manslaughter in mother's killing
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, center, is joined
Curran names 10 people to new police diversity committee
Mask-wearing fans enjoyed the first day of racing
New York City and state offer perks for vaccinations; virus numbers low
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for the Army Corps
Schumer urges expedited dredging of Jones Beach Inlet
Phase I of the tourism campaign will focus
Cuomo launches $40 million campaign to entice tourists back to NY
Dissolved oxygen levels in the Long Island Sound
Oxygen levels rise in Sound, study finds
Didn’t find what you were looking for?