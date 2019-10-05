TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

'Scary' deer bolts in and out of LI hair salon, owner says

A deer crashed through a window at Be.you.tiful Hair Salon on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.  (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A deer with a large set of antlers crashed through the front window of a Ronkonkama hair salon Saturday, hitting a woman on a couch and sending shards of glass flying before it banged its way around the room, according to police and witnesses.

"At first I thought it was a car — because of all the crashing," said hair stylist and owner Jeni Heredia. "It was scary."

The deer jumped through the big window of Be.you.tiful hair salon at 344 Portion Rd. around 12:30 p.m., police said.

The buck struck the woman sitting on a sofa in the front of the salon, injuring her head and leg, police said. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Heredia said she was snipping a man's hair when the buck barged in, drawing screams from the people inside.

"It threw its head up against the wall three or four times, and ran into the break room," she said. "It was bleeding. There was blood."

Video shows the man and two women scrambling away from the animal. It rammed into a big mirror nearly knocking it off the wall, she said.

"It was huge" and had large antlers, Heredia said. "It must have been the leader of the pack."

People inside the salon started shrieking again when the deer started to charge its way out of the salon.

"It ran toward me," Heredia said. "It bolted out the front door."

She said the deer rammed its head into the glass front door, swinging it open as it sped away. It didn't break the glass but a hinge on the top of the door broke as the buck ran off with a hair straightener in toe.

Heredia says it's not uncommon to see deer in the area, since some woods are nearby.

"Maybe it thought it was running into the woods," she said.

Police said the deer had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Four homeless men were killed with a pipe NYPD: 4 homeless men attacked, killed in Chinatown 
Alanna Anadollis, 11, of West Hempstead has fun Parrot lovers flock to Freeport expo
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas with Deputy Cops: Port Washington man hoarded 11 'ghost guns' in his home
A hand-colored woodcut of a 19th century illustration Brown: A lesson on slavery
Nino Luciano. Nino Luciano, construction company owner, dies at 98
Work crews ready the Nassau Blvd. bridge where LIRR replacing bridge in Garden City this weekend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search