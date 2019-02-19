Federal employees will shoot about 75 of the 100 or so deer over two years, beginning Wednesday, to cull the herds at the William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach, according to the National Park Service.

Another two-year hunt is planned to start in 2020 in the Fire Island National Seashore’s Wilderness area.

Both cullings, carried out by U.S. Agriculture Department employees armed with shotguns, aim to slash the herds from 20 to 25 deer per square mile.

The William Floyd estate, which bears the name of a signer of the Declaration of Independence who counted Thomas Jefferson and James Madison as friends, is just under one square mile.

The former plantation is part of the National Seashore though located on the mainland.

"The goal of this effort is to provide a healthy forest habitat for all plants and animals, and to preserve the historic landscape of the William Floyd Estate," Fire Island National Seashore Superintendent Alex Romero said in a statement.

White-tailed deer eat native trees, shrubs and saplings, preventing the forest from maturing, and limiting the other wildlife — small mammals, amphibians and reptiles — the park can support, Romero said. “Without intervention, there is little hope for these habitats to recover.”

About 400 deer lived on all of Fire Island, according to 2016 to 2018 surveys, the National Park Service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The wilderness area is just over 1.7 square miles and about 62 deer lived there, the agency estimated in 2013. About half would be killed if that is still the size of the herd, the NPS said.

For years, critics had noted that the Fire Island deer often were remarkably tame — accustomed to being offered treats, including bagels, in some communities.

They said contraception should be used instead of what the Fire Island National Seashore called “deer removal,” the term used for the hunts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Other national parks call it culling, and critics said calling the hunts a “removal” obfuscated an unpopular and harsh reality that reflected the agency’s failure to deploy new ways to limit deer herds.

In January, for example, researchers in Head of the Harbor will test facial recognition software, drone-mounted infrared cameras and a dart-delivered contraceptive to track, count and contain a white-tailed deer population.

Though contraception was an option, the NPS said it would take too long — 10 years or more — and no current drugs met all its requirements.

Any such drugs, it says, must be approved by the federal government and registered with the state, be at least 80 percent effective, last at least three years, and have little effect on deer behavior. Also, deer that are killed must be safe to eat.

Surgical sterilization poses too high a risk that the deer will die, the seashore said.

The deer herds, at the William Floyd Estate and on Fire Island, have risen and fallen dramatically, a spokeswoman said.

About 80 to 240 deer have lived at the William Floyd Estate since 1996.

The barrier island only had 46 deer in a 1971 survey; that number soared to about 500 in 1989, the spokeswoman said. Since 1995, the herd has ranged from 300 to 500 — peaking at 700 in 2003, she said.

The “interacting” factors driving the fluctuations are: an experimental contraception program — and its bait — and varying survival rates over winter, she said.

The contraception program seemed to work from Kismet to Lonelyville on Fire Island, she said. ”In many other areas however it simply was not successful in reducing the number of deer over time,” she added.

The number of deer to be culled at the William Floyd Estate is not yet known, an NPS spokeswoman said: “The outcome of this year’s operation and deer and vegetation monitoring will guide removal operations throughout the duration of the program.”

The wilderness area culling also may rely solely on federal employees. “There are currently no plans to carry out a public hunt,” the spokeswoman said.