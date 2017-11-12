This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 29° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 29° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk adds 3 East End parks to archery hunting program

County says growth in deer population, public safety and environmental concerns led to decision, which also adds 2,250 more acres for hunters.

A view of the Peconic Bay from Hubbard

A view of the Peconic Bay from Hubbard County Park in Flanders. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Jean-Paul Salamanca  jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Suffolk County Department of Parks has expanded its archery hunting programs to five new East End areas, with an additional 2,250 acres for permit holders.

The three parks added are Edward V. Ecker Sr. County Park in Montauk, Northwest Creek County Park in East Hampton, and Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport. In addition, both Buckskill County Park in East Hampton and Hubbard County Park in Flanders/Hamptons Bay had their acreage expanded for more archery hunting.

“The county added acreage because of the growth of the deer population as it relates to public safety concerns such as vehicle-deer collisions, and ecological damage,” said Abdul Sada, a spokesman for the office of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Southold Town Councilman Robert Ghosio said the overpopulation of deer in the town is an issue he hopes to explore further in his newly won second term on the town board, and one he wants the town and the county to address.

“I really do believe that it’s a public health and safety issue,” Ghosio said, adding that he would like to see county officials enact stronger measures to help curb the local deer population.

The archery program allows for deer hunting access to Suffolk residents during the 2017-18 NYSDEC Long Island Archery Hunting Season. The Department of Parks has additional requirements beyond current state Department of Environmental Conservation law.

Sada added that the county has cooperative hunting areas with Southold and East Hampton that allow hunting with the county’s permit or the town’s permit.

The season remains open through Jan. 31. For information about the program, visit the parks section under the “Departments” tab at the county’s official website, suffolkcountyny.gov.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End.Hefocuses on Riverhead, Southoldand Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside andQuogue on the South Fork.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Tiny Town playground was donated to the village Village plans to renovate popular playground
A developer wants to build apartments at this Developer seeks apartment project tax breaks
Crescent Beach in Glen Cove has been closed Study undertaken to find source of contamination
Evan Goldaper, 26, teaches his AP seminar class Dual certification elevates teachers’ employment chances
Robert Tilearcio, a FDNY firefighter from Massapequa Park, FDNY firefighter from Long Island dies at 58
Five bands were scheduled to play at Vetstock Vetstock is therapy for former military members
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE