Road work that begins Thursday will cause sporadic lane closings for months on Deer Park Avenue at Sunrise Highway in North Babylon, state officials said.

The state Department of Transportation said it will begin installing concrete barriers on Deer Park Avenue at 10 a.m. Thursday before it begins bridge repairs.

After the barriers are installed there will be scattered closings of one lane in each direction weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., DOT said.

The work should be completed this summer, DOT said.