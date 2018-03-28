TODAY'S PAPER
DOT: Road work prompts Deer Park Ave. closures in North Babylon

A sign indicating road work, to begin Thursday,

A sign indicating road work, to begin Thursday, on Deer Park Avenue at Sunrise Highway in North Babylon on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Road work that begins Thursday will cause sporadic lane closings for months on Deer Park Avenue at Sunrise Highway in North Babylon, state officials said.

The state Department of Transportation said it will begin installing concrete barriers on Deer Park Avenue at 10 a.m. Thursday before it begins bridge repairs.

After the barriers are installed there will be scattered closings of one lane in each direction weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., DOT said.

The work should be completed this summer, DOT said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

