Driver, 21, seriously injured after car hits tree in Deer Park, police say

A man driving a 2011 BMW sedan left

A man driving a 2011 BMW sedan left a Deer Park road and hit a tree in Deer Park early Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 21-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when the 2011 BMW sedan he was driving left a Deer Park road and hit a tree, Suffolk County police said.

The motorist, who was not named, is being treated at West Islip's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

The approximately 1:31 a.m. collision occurred when his car was headed east on Liberty Street, east of Deer Park Avenue, police said. Images from the scene show a black BMW with a crumpled front end in front of a house, and debris scattered on the lawn.

Anyone with information should call 631-854-8152 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

