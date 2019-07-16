A 21-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when the 2011 BMW sedan he was driving left a Deer Park road and hit a tree, Suffolk County police said.

The motorist, who was not named, is being treated at West Islip's Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

The approximately 1:31 a.m. collision occurred when his car was headed east on Liberty Street, east of Deer Park Avenue, police said. Images from the scene show a black BMW with a crumpled front end in front of a house, and debris scattered on the lawn.

Anyone with information should call 631-854-8152 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.