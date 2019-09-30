Felony conviction in Deer Park dumping case overturned

Ronald Cianciulli, the owner of a Deer Park-based asphalt company implicated in an illegal dumping scheme, has successfully appealed his felony convictions related to the case.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho in 2016 found Cianciulli, the owner of Atlas Asphalt, guilty of the E-class felony of third-degree endangering the public health, safety or the environment with dieldrin, and the E-class felony of third-degree endangering the public health, safety or environment for recklessly engaging in conduct that caused the release to the environment of more than 2,000 pounds of a hazardous substance.

Cianciulli's involvement stems from aiding Thomas Datre Jr. in dumping debris from New York City construction sites at a Deer Park location owned by April Masie of Wantagh and adjacent to state-protected wetlands.

In August, the felony convictions were vacated by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Second Department.

"There was legally insufficient evidence that the defendant was aware of and consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the dumping, screening, and processing of the construction and demolition debris would result in the release of hazardous and acutely hazardous substances," the appellate judges wrote in their decision.

Cianciulli remains convicted of two A-class misdemeanors: fourth-degree endangering the public health, safety or the environment with asbestos; and operating a solid-waste management facility without a permit. Camacho had sentenced him to a conditional discharge.

“Ron and his family always believed that he would be vindicated. We never thought it would take so long," said his attorney John Carman of Garden City.

Carman said Cianciulli has spent his own money to help clean up the contamination at the site.

"He helped personally to physically go back and remediate the properties that belonged to the Maisies and he paid probably over $100,000 to get the job done — money that nobody else really had available," Carman said. "So he certainly stepped up to the plate there."

"They were very pleased with the result," he added.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.