A Deer Park man was charged with murder Monday after fatally shooting his wife earlier this month before turning the gun on himself, Suffolk police said.

Paul Bonny, 34, faces a second-degree murder charge for the Nov. 9 slaying of his wife, Cathiana Bonny, at their home on Eastwood Avenue, as the couple's two young daughters were nearby, police said in a statement. Bonny remained hospitalized Monday and police said his bedside arraignment will be held at a later date. It was unclear Monday if he was represented by an attorney.

The daughters, ages 6 and 12, were inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence at the time of the shooting. A police spokeswoman said Monday that Bonny shot his wife and himself outside their home.

Police said that shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, officers were called to the couple’s home on a report of a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Police found the wounded couple at their residence.

Cathiana Bonny, 35, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Paul Bonny was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said detectives determined he had shot his wife and then himself.

The couple’s daughters were unharmed and were released to the custody of a family member, police said.