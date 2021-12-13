Three Suffolk police officers were treated at a hospital Monday for smoke inhalation after rescuing a dog from a house fire in Deer Park, authorities said.

Officers Zakary Goldbach, Joaquin Castillo and Justin Oshea responded at 11:45 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a fire at a Homer Avenue home, according to Suffolk police. The officers were told by the resident a cat and dog remained inside the home, which was filling with thick, black smoke.

The three officers entered the home, where Castillo located the dog, who was brought outside by Goldbach, police said. The feline left the home on its own, police said. The dog was reunited with its owner, police said.

Castillo, Goldbach and Oshea were taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of smoke inhalation, police said.

Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.