TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops rescue deer that fell through ice near Smith Point County Park in Shirley

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers used a

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers used a sled to rescue a deer that had fallen through ice at Narrow Bay, off Smith Point County Park, on Sunday afternoon. Credit: SCPD

By Darwin Yanes Darwin.yanes@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued a deer that was trapped after it fell through ice near Smith Point County Park in Shirley, police said.

At 4:18 p.m., a Smith Point park ranger reported a deer stuck in the ice at Narrow Bay. Suffolk Police Officers Robert Daniels, Robert King and Gary Quenzer responded to the call. King deployed an ice sled, while Daniels and Quenzer tended the line. King then approached the deer and lifted it out of the approximately 40-degree water and onto the sled, police said. Daniels and Quenzer pulled the sled safely back to shore at 4:55 p.m.

The deer was dried with towels, wrapped in blankets and transported to an animal rescue center for treatment.

By Darwin Yanes Darwin.yanes@newsday.com

Darwin Yanes, a Newsday reporter since 2021, covers the Town of North Hempstead.

Latest Long Island News

Members of the NYPD salute outside the New
Slain NYPD officer's body transported to funeral home
Sunday candlelight vigil for slain NYPD Officer Jason
Malverne vigil pays tribute to slain NYPD officer and critically wounded officer
An aerial view of boaters in Jones Inlet
NY pols call for quick dredging of 'dangerously shallow' Jones Inlet
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) speaks to supporters of
Demonstrators praise Blakeman's opposition to mask mandates 
Syringes with doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer board member: Likely no COVID-19 shot for kids under 5 until at least late March
Melissa Montemarano, left, with her son Ethan and
Long Island forecast: Chance of snow overnight, and cold temps continue
Didn’t find what you were looking for?