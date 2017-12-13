Deer with jug stuck on head freed by Mastic Beach residents
Freed from the plastic container, the deer, which appeared a little dehydrated but otherwise healthy, ran off.
For days, residents in Mastic Beach have kept their eyes peeled for “Jughead,” a young deer with a jar stuck on its head darting throughout the community.
The deer was spotted sometime last week running wildly with its head in an Utz pretzel container, according to Dawn Michael, a Mastic Beach resident who had been tracking the young buck.
Michael and her husband, Ted Michael, with...
