Deer with jug stuck on head freed by Mastic Beach residents

Freed from the plastic container, the deer, which appeared a little dehydrated but otherwise healthy, ran off.

A deer with its head stuck in a

A deer with its head stuck in a jar was rescued Tuesday night by residents and volunteers in Mastic Beach

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
For days, residents in Mastic Beach have kept their eyes peeled for “Jughead,” a young deer with a jar stuck on its head darting throughout the community.

The deer was spotted sometime last week running wildly with its head in an Utz pretzel container, according to Dawn Michael, a Mastic Beach resident who had been tracking the young buck.

Michael and her husband, Ted Michael, with...

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

