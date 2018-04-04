TODAY'S PAPER
Historic buildings come crashing down in Babylon Village

Developer plans to replace the 19th-century Selah Smith Carll House and the South Side Signal Building on Main Street with mixed-use developments.

This is one of two historic 19th century buildings being demolished today Wednesday April 4, 2018 despite calls from community members to preserve them. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
A developer began demolishing the first of two 19th-century buildings slated for redevelopment on Main Street in Babylon Village on Wednesday despite calls from community members to preserve them.

An excavator tore into the rear wall of the Selah Smith Carll House (circa 1826) at noon. The neighboring South Side Signal Building (circa 1869) was expected to come down as well.

The developer, Ken Rogers of Babylon-based Rogers Development Corp., plans to build a two-story brick building with retail spaces on the ground floor, apartments above and parking in the rear, according to plans submitted to the village earlier this year.

The loss of the structures and others like them in Babylon in recent years has sparked concern among some residents that the village is at risk of losing its historic character.

“It’s murder,” said Margaret Mehrer, a village resident watching the demolition. “There’s no reason why this house should’ve been knocked down.”

Rogers did not respond to requests for comment.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

