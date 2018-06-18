Brookhaven officials voted last week to demolish five more vacant and unsafe homes around town, the latest in a yearslong initiative to crack down on blight.

The abandoned homes are in Bellport, Mastic Beach and Coram, and plans to demolish them come on the heels of town officials recently tearing down a 200th property.

All of the homes scheduled for demolition have been inspected by town engineers and deemed uninhabitable and unfit for occupancy.

Board members were prepared to vote on knocking down another Mastic Beach home on Neighborhood Road but delayed the action for a month after attorney Anna Martin, of Rochester-based Shapiro DiCaro & Barak, asked for a 90-day delay to sell the home.

“If that doesn’t succeed for any reason,” there wouldn’t be any resistance to demolish the home, Martin told the board.

Council members granted the unnamed property owner the extension despite opposition from residents.

“From a civic point of view we have to take this house down,” said Frank Fugarino, a Mastic Beach resident and president of the Pattersquash Creek Civic Association. “It’s just not fair to the neighbors. This is another example of the residents getting the short end of the stick.”

Board members were stern about taking the home down if it isn’t sold quickly.

“For so long that I have been the council of this area, this house has been vacant,” said Town Councilman Dan Panico, who represents the area. “It is ramshackled.”

A public hearing to tear down a Mastic Beach residence on Gooseberry Road was adjourned.

Town officials also set a pair of public hearings for July 12 to knock down a home in Patchogue and another in Mastic Beach.