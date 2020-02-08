TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

'Give kids a smile': Children get free dental care at aquarium in Riverhead

Seven Browne, 4, of Coram, has his teeth

Seven Browne, 4, of Coram, has his teeth checked at the annual Give Kids a Smile event at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead on Saturday. Credit: Veronique Louis

By Newsday Staff
Print

Hundreds of children received free dental care Saturday at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead where dentists and hygienists treated underserved patients who had inadequate or no access to oral health care.

About 15 dentists, 25 dental students and more than 100 volunteers treated 370 children on Saturday, providing them dental screening, cleaning and fluoride services, said Bill Panzarino, executive director of the Suffolk County Dental Society who organized the event.

The annual event in Suffolk, which started at the aquarium nine years ago, was part of the national “Give Kids a Smile” program that was launched by the American Dental Association in 2003.

Dr. Kevin Henner, vice president of the New York State Dental Association and a dentist practicing in Deer Park, called the event a “steppingstone” to connect the patients to the care they need.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Justyna Zubko-Valva, center attends the "March for Change" Hundreds march in memory of Thomas Valva
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Hempstead last year. Trump tweets: Cuomo canceled meeting with me
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at a news Cuomo to sue federal government over travel program
Curtis Credle, a cemetery caretaker, at Calverton National Cemetery People: Helping you say goodbye
A Suffolk County patrol car collided with a Police: Officer, driver hurt in Huntington crash
Catholic Health Services mental health clinicians Yamith Soacha Mental health volunteers help after Puerto Rico quakes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search