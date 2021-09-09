The Town of Babylon this week unveiled a bench dedicated to a Suffolk County police detective who died from cancer that developed from his work at Ground Zero after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Det. Stephen Mullen was a decorated member of the Suffolk department for 26 years, spending his entire career with the First Precinct in West Babylon. He had previously served six years with the NYPD.

The bench, which bears a plaque with Mullen’s name and image, was dedicated during a ceremony on Wednesday featuring dozens of First Precinct officers, the color guard and a bagpiper. The bench sits in the northwest corner of the park next to Babylon Town Hall on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, across from a memorial to fallen police officers.

"It’s these smallest acts of remembrances, like simply dedicating a bench . . that really touch the spirit of the families," Suffolk County Legis. Tom Donnelly (D-Deer Park) said at the ceremony.

Mullen of Massapequa died Dec. 7, 2018, at age 55 after being diagnosed with salivary cancer. Mullen volunteered to help with search and recovery efforts at Ground Zero on Sept 11 and Sept 12. It was a time when the "environment in that area was the most hazardous," said Suffolk County police acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron.

"No one would have any way of knowing the future health consequences of being there, but it was clear to everyone working there at that time that it was a dangerous place to be, and yet Stephen Mullen volunteered twice to be there to help others," Cameron said.

Mullen was singled out for commendation 25 times in his career. In 2000, he helped free two trapped victims of a plane crash near Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, earning the Meritorious Police Service Award. In 2006 he was appointed a detective, which his wife of 26 years, Patricia, said was "his proudest moment in his career."

His wife described Mullen as a devoted family man who cherished their two sons, Patrick and James.

"We have at times struggled to move forward, but every day we take another step to do our best to honor Steve and to make him proud," she said at the ceremony.

Patricia Mullen said she often comes to the park’s police memorial.

"I find this memorial peaceful and now I can come and sit on Stephen’s bench and have a conversation with him and enjoy the peace and serenity this park offers," she said.