Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a dirt bike rider Monday in Copiague.

A dirt bike and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Dante Avenue and Verrazano Avenue at 11:07 a.m., police said in a news release.

The dirt bike rider, a male, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The driver of the car, a female, was not injured.