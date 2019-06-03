TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police investigate dirt bike crash in Copiague 

By Newsday Staff
Print

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a dirt bike rider Monday in Copiague.

A dirt bike and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Dante Avenue and Verrazano Avenue at 11:07 a.m., police said in a news release.

The dirt bike rider, a male, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The driver of the car, a female, was not injured.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Irving Goodman, 95, of Huntington, an Army veteran 75 years later, survivors recall sights, sounds of D-Day
A preliminary injunction prevents the Sand Land mine Judges temporarily blocks sand mine agreement 
Ronald DeRisi, 75, of Smithtown, was sentenced Monday Man sentenced for threatening to kill U.S. senators
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Brookhaven Town Preperation stressed at hurricane readiness event
Presiding Officer Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) Curran veto of assessor referendum upheld
MTA police and Freeport police investigate on Saturday Police ID woman electrocuted by LIRR third rail
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search