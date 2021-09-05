Suffolk’s Second Squad detectives are investigating two overnight crashes including one where a dirt bike operator was killed in East Northport.

The victim in the fatal crash, identified by Suffolk police as a male, was operating a Honda dirt bike — an off-road vehicle — about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he went through a traffic light at the intersection of Larkfield Road and Pulaski Road, authorities said. The victim was then struck by a woman driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and taken to Huntington Hospital where he died, police said. His name, age and hometown were not immediately released.

Detectives are also investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station early Sunday.

A man was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander northbound on New York Avenue just north of 12th Street about 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle struck a male pedestrian who had stepped into the roadway, police said.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified by police, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the pedestrian’s identity or on either crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.