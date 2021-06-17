A 31-year-old man riding a dirt bike in Brentwood on Wednesday night died after colliding with a 2015 Hyundai Veloster sports car on Spur Drive North, Suffolk police said.

Michael Felice of Brentwood was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt, the police said.

Both vehicles were headed west when they ran into each other west of Freeman Avenue at about 10:54 p.m., the police said. The vehicles, which were impounded for safety checks, were forced off the road.

Anyone who can help detectives should call 631-854-8352.