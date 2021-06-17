TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island

Dirt bike rider killed in Brentwood collision, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a

Suffolk County police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a dirt bike and a sports car on Spur Drive North in Brentwood on Wednesday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 31-year-old man riding a dirt bike in Brentwood on Wednesday night died after colliding with a 2015 Hyundai Veloster sports car on Spur Drive North, Suffolk police said.

Michael Felice of Brentwood was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt, the police said.

Both vehicles were headed west when they ran into each other west of Freeman Avenue at about 10:54 p.m., the police said. The vehicles, which were impounded for safety checks, were forced off the road.

Anyone who can help detectives should call 631-854-8352.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

