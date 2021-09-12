Suffolk eligible for major disaster relief for damage from Ida's remnants, gov says

Suffolk’s request for a major disaster declaration has been approved, making it one of the latest counties to be eligible for federal individual and public assistance to recover from damages caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Nassau County's request Friday.

"We are working tirelessly with our partners at all levels of government to ensure that families and communities recovering from the effects of Ida get the help they need to rebuild," Hochul said in a statement Sunday.

The declaration allows local municipalities to receive financial assistance from FEMA, including repairs to public buildings, debris removal and emergency protective measures, state officials said.

Individual homeowners and renters who suffered damage during Ida’s record-breaking rainfall and localized wind storms on Sept. 1 and 2 also may be eligible to receive funds relating to uninsured and underinsured damage. Such damage could include home and driveway repairs, temporary housing, repair or replacement of personal property, medical and child care, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and legal services, officials said.

"I am pleased that Suffolk County's request for a Major Disaster Declaration from FEMA has been swiftly approved so that we can deliver substantial relief for the thousands of businesses and residents in need of making essential repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ida," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

At least 2,900 homes across the state were damaged by the remnants of Ida, which brought up to 9 inches of rain to parts of Long Island, flooded roadways and homes, and killed more than 45 people in the Northeast.

New Yorkers can register for FEMA disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Impacted residents can also go to ny.gov/Ida, a newly launched website that provides information on assistance programs and where to find services such as shelter and access to food.

With Robert Brodsky