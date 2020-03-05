Suffolk County supervisors are banding together to ask the state to exempt municipalities from discovery law changes that were made as part of criminal justice reform legislation that took effect in January.

Town supervisors from Babylon, Huntington, Brookhaven and Islip are expected to gather this afternoon at Brookhaven Town Hall to publicly make their case to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. In a letter sent to Cuomo in January that was signed by all 10 of the county’s town supervisors, it was noted that the changes to the process of how information on cases is turned over to the courts impacts every level of violation.

“Simply put, there is currently no distinction in the new laws between those obligations in a homicide case being prosecuted by the Offices of the local District Attorneys and a municipal code violation for high grass being enforced by the Offices of the local Town Attorneys,” the letter states.

In particular, the supervisors are opposed to a requirement that the names and contact information for complainants be turned over within 15 days of arraignment, arguing that releasing such information “will discourage reporting of sometimes life-threatening violations, or escalate neighbor disputes.”

In response to the letter, state Assemb. Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) is proposing legislation that would allow municipalities to take certain code violation cases out of district court and instead have them adjudicated in-house by creating their own administrative bureau. Huntington is the only Long Island municipality among three in the state to have already established such a system. The town’s Bureau of Administrative Adjudication is set to start in May.

Babylon Town is also separately pursuing state legislation introduced by Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Babylon) and Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) to allow the town to set up a similar bureau.