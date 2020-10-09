TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Latinos, Islip Town reach tentative settlement in federal voting rights case

Islip Town Hall 655 Main street on Nov.

Islip Town Hall 655 Main street on Nov. 8, 2018. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

Islip Town and Latino residents who say they face discrimination in town politics reached a tentative settlement on Friday of a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the town’s at-large council election system.

Islip Town confirmed the settlement, but its terms were not announced.

U.S. District Court Judge Gary R. Brown held virtual conferences for 90 minutes with lawyers for the town and plaintiffs before announcing he would take several days to review proposed settlement terms.

The case, Flores v. Islip, will reconvene Tuesday, Brown said.

An Islip Town spokeswoman and Hempstead lawyer Frederick K. Brewington, who represents plaintiffs, declined to comment.

The agreement was announced after seven days of testimony in the nonjury trial.

Brentwood residents and two advocacy groups had sued Islip last year, alleging that at-large council elections violated the federal Voting Rights Act by effectively making it impossible for Latino residents to win town board seats.

Latinos said lack of representation contributed to disparities in household incomes, police protection, health care and education. They cited as an example the discovery in 2014 of illegal dumping at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, which led to the temporary closure of that park.

Hispanics, who make up about one-third of Islip Town’s population, also have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Brewington said.

Islip’s four council members all are white. The only minority elected Islip Town official in recent decades was the late Republican Joan Johnson, a Black woman who served as town clerk from 1991 to 2007.

Expert witnesses called by Brewington testified that Hispanics face political disadvantages in Islip because most of the town’s population is concentrated in predominantly white communities.

Washington, D.C., attorney Louis Fisher, representing the town, countered in his opening argument on Sept. 30 that Islip Latinos were an "American success story," with higher average incomes than Hispanics elsewhere in the country.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Members of the Hasidic Jewish community express defiance Cuomo calls for prosecution of protesters in alleged beating
Researchers at Stony Brook University are taking sewage Sewers could help ID coronavirus outbreaks before other tests, researchers say
The sign outside Bethany House in Roosevelt, shown Audit finds financial irregularities at LI's Bethany House
Lawrence Woodmere Academy head coach Jeff Weiss in 48 to be inducted into Nassau High School Athletics Hall of Fame
Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford on March of 1960. Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at age 91
The Alfonse M. D'Amato U.S Courthouse in Central Man sentenced to 2 years in prison in wine scheme
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search