Suffolk DA Sini announces staffing, changes for the office
He cited a new focus on attorney training and accountability, environmental crimes, identity theft, gangs and the opioid crisis.
Incoming Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini on Sunday unveiled an administration that brings new people into the office and puts existing prosecutors into new leadership positions.
The top prosecutors will serve in an office with a structure adjusted to allow a greater focus on training and evaluation of lawyers and investigators to bring accountability and integrity to an office that...
