Brentwood High School was temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning following a report of a gas leak, the school district said.

The school day began at 6:36 a.m., and the evacuation occurred at 8:27 a.m., district spokesman Felix Adeyeye said. He said the school has about 5,000 students in two wings.

He said students returned to class at 9:06 a.m.

The source and nature of the suspected leak was under investigation, he said.