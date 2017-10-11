Brentwood High School was temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning following a report of a gas leak, the school district said.
The school day began at 6:36 a.m., and the evacuation occurred at 8:27 a.m., district spokesman Felix Adeyeye said. He said the school has about 5,000 students in two wings.
He said students returned to class at 9:06 a.m.
The source and nature of the suspected leak was under investigation, he said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.