District, union detail contract position

Northport teachers would take a pay freeze, give up decreased class sizes for children with special needs, and agree to a performance review with all appeals being decided by the superintendent, under the school district's proposed solution to 13 months of negotiating with the teachers union.

At the Northport-East Northport school district's budget meeting Monday, scores of Northport teachers packed the cafeteria at Northport High School as district attorney John Gross detailed the latest proposals from the district and the union. Gross said the district decided to tell the public about the status of negotiations after talks "essentially reached a wall."

United Teachers of Northport members have worked without a contract since July 1.

The two parties have been at an impasse since January and had their first meeting with a meditator last month.

Under the district's proposal, salaries and step pay-scale increases would freeze for the first year. The district would give out a one-time cash payment of $900 to teachers the second year, and push back any step pay-scale increases until next March 1.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The district proposed eliminating special-need weighting that reduces class size by counting each student with special needs as 1 1/2 children, and asked that teachers agree to a new performance review in which appeals rest solely with the superintendent.

The union's latest written proposal suggests four years of pay increases, beginning at 2 percent and increasing to 2.75 percent by the fourth year, with step pay-scale increases at every interval.

It also proposes that the district increase its premium contribution for major medical and disability insurance.

Union president and chief negotiator Antoinette Blanck said previous contracts have allowed for salary step freezes.